Man arrested with stolen vehicle
A Rome man faces a felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property for being in possession of a stolen vehicle when police served another warrant on him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Casey Michael Royal, 34, of 106 Lindsey Drive, was arrested at his home just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle had been reported stolen on April 26, according to investigators. Reports do not indicate the make or model, or where it had been stolen from, only that the value of the vehicle was more than $500, which resulted in the felony charge.
Royal is also charged with a felony probation violation and is being held without bond for authorities in Bartow County.