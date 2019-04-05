A Rome man who destroyed a victim's phone to keep her from calling for help now faces a more serious charge after found police him in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Shane Riddick, 33, of 10 Granite Way, was arrested at his home Thursday afternoon. Police report that Riddick had a shotgun that was sawed off at 12 and quarter inches.
The possession of a sawed-off shotgun charge is a felony. Riddick was also charged with misdemeanors for obstructing a person from making a 911 call and battery.