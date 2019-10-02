A Rome man faces felony drug charges after he was found to be carrying a half dozen Klonopin pills in his clothing.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy David Patnode, 35, of 25 Sandcreek Drive, was arrested at a store on Dean Avenue he had been been banned from on Tuesday night. When police arrived they found the drugs in a pocket.
Patnode is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and misdemeanor criminal trespassing and possession of drugs not in an original container. He is also charged with probation violation.