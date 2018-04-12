Man arrested with counterfeit $100 bill, pills
Police found a fake $100 bill on a Floyd County man as well as several pills he dropped in a police car on his way to the jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy Austin Awalt, 22, of 58 Fosters Mill Road, was stopped by Floyd County police near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sike Story Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. When the arresting officer inventoried his cruiser after taking Awalt to jail he found what he believed to be six Alprazolam pills.
Awalt is charged with felony forgery and felony possession of a Sched-ule IV controlled substance and crossing the guard line with the con-trolled substance and misdemeanor drugs not in their original container.
He was also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for authorities in Cartersville.