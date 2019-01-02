A Floyd County man after being found on property of a store that was closed.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Earl Huskins, 25, of 159 Powers Road, Silver Creek was seen on property at 102 Park Avenue early Wednesday morning, a time when the business was closed. Police identified Huskins and then learned of a child support warrant for his arrest. As police searched Huskins they found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in a pocket of his clothing.
He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.