Man arrested on possession of synthetic marijuana charge
A Rockmart man remained in jail without bond Sunday after being arrested on a felony charge of possession of synthetic marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Louis Anthony Souder Sr., 60, of 67 Bennett Road, was arrested Saturday. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving without a license and following too closely.
On Aug. 23, around 6:30 p.m., Souder caused a wreck by following another vehicle too closely near the intersection of Ga. 53 and Ga. Loop 1. He threw two bags of synthetic marijuana on the ground to try and prevent a police officer from finding it. However, the bags were collected by police and were sent to the GBI Crime Lab to confirm it was synthetic marijuana.