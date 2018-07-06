Man arrested on possession of meth charge
A Rome man was arrested Friday afternoon after methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his possession by police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Shaun Owens, 43, of 101 Atkins Drive, was arrested around 2:41 p.m. at a Stevens Road residence. He is charged with felony possession of meth along with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drugs not in their original container.
Police found a bag of meth on him. Several pills were in his pockets and in a bag — the report does not identify what type of pills he had.
Owens was in jail Friday night without bond.