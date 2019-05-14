A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after 911 received reports of shots being fired near Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Meson Robert Lovingood, 37, 117 Amberwood Trail, was arrested Tuesday around 2:30 pm. Floyd police were in the area near the hotels on Martha Berry Boulevard Tuesday when a shots fired call went out. One officer saw Lovingood in the area near the Dollar General. Lovingood fled. About ten minutes later police captured him and found a firearm and suspected drugs on Lovingood's person. The shots were reportedly fired after Lovingood and an unidentified person in one of the hotels across the road got into an argument. No one was injured.
Lovingood is charged with: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; sale of cocaine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor; discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street; reckless conduct; and failure to appear in court, misdemeanor. An $8,000 bond has been set.