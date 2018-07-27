Man arrested on meth possession charge
A Plainville man was arrested Friday after being accused of having a plastic bag with methamphetamine along with a glass pipe with residue of the drug.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mickey Andrew Hamilton, 36, of 355 Barry St., is charged with felony possession of meth along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license expired and knowingly driving a vehicle on suspended registration.
At the Dollar General on Ga. 53 on June 2, around 8:31 p.m., Hamilton was behind the wheel of a vehicle though his license was expired and his registration suspended. He admitted to having the glass pipe on him before an officer searched him, according to a warrant for his arrest. Then when the officer searched him, the bag of meth, which he admitted was his, was found, the warrant stated.
He was in jail without bond Friday night.