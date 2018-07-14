Man arrested on meth charges at motel
A Rome man has been jailed after police allegedly found him with a meth pipe at a motel in Rome late Friday night.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jimmy Dale Hunter, 40, of 3153 Martha Berry Highway, was taken into custody at the Pine Crest Motel, 3158 Martha Berry Highway, with the pipe containing meth residue and charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Hunter was being held in the jail Saturday night pending a $3,500 bond.