Police in Rome arrested a Silver Creek man Monday night after a brief foot chase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ted Eugene James, 49, of 65 Woodruff St., was approached by police on Chambers Street late Monday night. He gave police two different names and then tried to flee on foot before he was apprehended.
In addition to a felony charge for obstruction, James faces two misdemeanors for giving police a false name, two misdemeanor obstruction charges and one misdemeanor probation violation.