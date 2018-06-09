Man arrested on drug charges
A Rome man was arrested early Saturday on several drug charges after police found him in possession of a hydrocodone pill, marijuana and a glass pipe with crack cocaine residue inside it.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cedric Orin Mills, 59, of 615 Graham St., was arrested around 4:18 a.m. He is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to appear.
He was found with the drugs in the area of 1200 Martha Berry Blvd.
He was released from jail Saturday on a $5,700 bond.