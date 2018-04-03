Man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop
A Rome man was arrested Monday night after being accused of having a felony amount of marijuana in his vehicle, which he was pulled over in due to it not having a tag light.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorian Dontae Johnson, 26, of 45 Fortune St., was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Division Street near Eberhart Street after being pulled over.
He is charged with two felony counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, along with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor tag light violation.
He was also arrested on a felony warrant for criminal damage to property under the Family Violence Act. On Oct. 7, 2017, he is accused of damaging a woman’s vehicle, including breaking the rear windshield and a brake light cover.
He remained in jail pending a $10,100 bond.