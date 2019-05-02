A Rome man is jailed on a felony burglary charge stemming from an incident at a location Martha Berry Boulevard in mid-May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isaiah Alphonso Driver, 52, of 2304 Old Alabama Road, is accused of breaking a room at 1201 Martha Berry Boulevard and battered a woman about the face, chest and legs with a closed fist.
In addition to felony burglary an terroristic threats charges,, Driver was also served with felony probation and failure to appear warrants as well as misdemeanor battery.
Doug Walker, associate editor