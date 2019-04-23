A man listed as homeless was arrested early Tuesday morning on Shorter Avenue after police were able to identify him and determine he was wanted in another state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John William Arnold, 54, was picked up in the 2200 block of Shorter Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. After formally identifying him officers discovered he had an active felony warrant against Arnold out of Arkansas.
He is charged with a felony for being a fugitive from justice in addition to the Arkansas parole violation warrant.