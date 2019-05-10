A Plainville man faces at least four felony counts after his apprehension on the grounds of Model Elementary School.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Thomas Jones, 36, of 575 Miller's Loop Road, Plainville, fled from officers at the Model Elementary School campus Thursday afternoon.
The school was placed on a temporary lockdown during the foot chase.
When Jones was apprehended officers recovered a glass smoking device with marijuana residue. Police also found a quantity of suspected Tramadol in his car.
Jones is charged with three felony counts possession of controlled substances on school grounds and one felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Misdemeanor charges include possession of a drug related objects, two counts obstruction of officers and one count disrupting a public school.
He is also charged with a parole violation.