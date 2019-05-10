Matthew Thomas Jones

A Plainville man faces at least four felony counts after his apprehension on the grounds of Model Elementary School.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Matthew Thomas Jones, 36, of 575 Miller's Loop Road, Plainville, fled from officers at the Model Elementary School campus Thursday afternoon.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown during the foot chase.

When Jones was apprehended officers recovered a glass smoking device with marijuana residue. Police also found a quantity of suspected Tramadol in his car.

Jones is charged with three felony counts possession of controlled substances on school grounds and one felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Misdemeanor charges include possession of a drug related objects, two counts obstruction of officers and one count disrupting a public school.

He is also charged with a parole violation.

