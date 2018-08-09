Man arrested in theft from Gold N Locks
A Lindale man charged with felony theft by shoplifting was arrested Thursday morning, a day after a Rome police officer identified him from surveillance footage of the theft at Gold N Locks.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hugh Don Smith Jr., 57, of 125 Avenue E, Apt. A, Lindale, was arrested at 10:35 a.m., after returning four of the five rings he stole to the store.
On Wednesday, around 10 a.m., Smith entered the store at 245 N. Fifth Ave. and took five rings and two watches from behind the counter, after coming to have several watches fixed. The total value of the items was $900.
The owner of the store reported to Rome police that Smith was a regular customer, and she had been helping other customers at the time he took the items.
He was in jail without bond Thursday night.