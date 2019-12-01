A Rome man arrested Sunday at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard saw obstruction charges added to a shoplifting warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Scott Whatley, Jr., 47, of 576 N. Division St., was being held Sunday night without bond.
Whatley is charged with the felonies theft by shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.
He's also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, simple battery against an officer, giving false identification to an officer and two counts of obstruction of an officer.