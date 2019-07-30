A Rome man now faces a felony charge after he carried a small amount of marijuana into the Floyd County Jail Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demetrius Jermaine Kennedy, 42, of 4 Towers Drive, was arrested by Rome police at 1318 Martha Berry Blvd. after giving police a false name and date of birth.
He is charged with a felony from crossing the guard line at the jail with the marijuana along with a felony probation violation. Kennedy also faces misdemeanor for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name and date of birth and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.