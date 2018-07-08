Man arrested after taking speakers from vehicle
A Paulding County man was taken into custody in Rome early Saturday morning after allegedly taking items from a vehicle on Fairhaven Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Chad Morgan, 38, of 120 Poplar Street, Hiram, entered a vehicle around 10 p.m. Saturday and took two 12-inch speakers and a speaker box, valued at $800. Morgan was charged with felony entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft.
Morgan is also being held without bond for authorities in Cobb and Carroll counties.