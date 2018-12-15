Police responding to an altercation on Shorter Avenue late Saturday morning carried a Rome man to the Floyd County Jail after he reportedly struck another man and then resisted police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Taylor Dinning, 25, of 2531 Shorter Ave., got into an altercation with another man at his home around 11:30 Saturday morning, leaving visible marks on the victim.
When police arrived, Dinning told officers he would not go back to jail, leading to two counts of felony obstruction. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.