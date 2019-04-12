A Rome man faces several felony charges after falling asleep while he was supposed to be taking care of two small children.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shawn Sanders Owens, 50, of 1300 Chulio Road, could not be awakened by the children he was supposed to be watching. Police alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. A neighbor saw the three-year-old child playing dangerously close to the roadway.
Police also found a bag of undisclosed pills on Owens along with a Winchester rifle when he was taken into custody.
Owens was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts cruelty to children and misdemeanors for pills not in an original container and reckless conduct.