Man arrested after choking child
A Rome man has been charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act for choking a child early Monday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Bonsignore, 27, of 8 Tency Lane was taken into custody Monday afternoon, several hours after grabbing an eight-year old child by the throat and hitting him on the side of the head leaving visible marks.
Bonsignore was also charged with felony cruelty to children and a misdemeanor for simple battery. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail night without bond.