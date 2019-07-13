A Rome man has been jailed after video evidence was recovered to prove that a formal signed complaint against a former Rome Police officer were false.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Dwayne Clifton, 44, of 908 Oakland Avenue, was arrested Friday and charged with felony false statements and writings and a misdemeanor for making a false report of a crime.
Clifton accused Richard Penson of sexually assaulting him during a traffic stop on April 6, 2018. He made the same allegations in a verbal interview with Rome Police in May of this year, however video evidence from the traffic stop proves the allegations are false.