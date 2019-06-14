A Rome man was arrested Friday after local drug agents found several controlled substances at two different locations.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Courtney Dewayne Finley, 38, of 307 Perkins St., is charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, all felonies. Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers carried out a search warrant at his home on Perkins Street where the drugs were recovered.
He was also charged with a felony for tampering with evidence when he tried to flush some of the synthetic pot down a toilet.
Finley faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects for possession of digital scales, smoking devices and other drug related objects. Officers also added a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge for having the drugs readily available in the presence of small children.
A separate fact sheet also indicates he was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana for offenses at 117 Ashland Park Blvd. Friday morning.
While at Ashland Park, police also arrested a woman identified as Kelli Patricia Higgins, 40, of 117 Ashland Park Blvd., for possession of cocaine, a felony along with misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects and reckless conduct since the drugs were found in the presence of children.