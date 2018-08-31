Man alleges former caregiver illegally used his debit card
An 82-year-old Rome man alleges that his former caregiver illegally used his debit card to rack up over $1,200 in charges over a two-day period.
According to Rome police reports:
The man reported the incident to Rome police Thursday afternoon. The last time the man had the card was on Sunday, when he went with his caregiver to his bank to make a withdrawal. Also on Sunday, he fired his caregiver, and he could not find the card after she left his home.
The man told police his caregiver was the only person other than himself who knew the PIN for the card and had access to it. From Monday to Tuesday, the card was used 14 times at a number of ATM machines. A total of $1,216.11 was taken from his account.
His bank has opened an investigation into the incident, he told police.