A Rome man is accused of battering a woman and preventing her from calling for help Monday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sadiq Huda, 26, 642B Warren Road, is alleged to have beaten a woman about the head and face, causing multiple injuries during the attack Monday around 12:30 p.m. Huda allegedly trapped the woman inside the kitchen of his home and refused to allow her to call for help, resulting in a felony false imprisonment charge.
Huda was also charged with misdemeanor battery.