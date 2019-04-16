A man reportedly caught with cash and a large amount of marijuana Tuesday morning admitted to taking the pot, but not the cash.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorcus Sanchez Adams Jr., 21, 131 Dodd Blvd., K8, is accused of taking a large amount of cash as well as a large bag of marijuana, believed to weigh well over an ounce, from a man on Shorter Avenue around 11:30 Tuesday morning.
When he was taken into custody, Adams admitted that he took the marijuana but claims he didn't take the money.
Adams was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and theft by taking, both felonies, along with a probation warrant and warrant for failure to appear in court.