A Rome man was arrested Tuesday evening for reportedly took valuable items from a home in addition as well as on theft and drug charges filed on Oct. 5.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Justin Scott Irwin, 38, of 105 Pine St., entered buildings on 3 Eastover Drive on Oct. 4 where he took $50,000 worth of items.
Last week he was charged after he was found with ladders, tools and other property valued at more than $5,000 that had been stolen from a Rome man's home. He also had suspected methamphetamine, syringes and spoons with drug residue when he was arrested.
Irwin is charged with the felony burglary, theft by taking and misdemeanor trespass. Last week he was charged with felonies meth possession and theft by receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.