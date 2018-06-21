Man accuses son of racking up over $1,200 in debit card charges
Shortly after his son was released from jail, a Rome man believes the son took his debit card and racked up around $1,277.06 in charges dating back to June 1.
According to Rome police reports:
On Tuesday, after noticing his card was missing from his wallet, the father looked back on his bank statements and found numerous charges he did not make. In addition to a detective being requested to follow up, Western Union has opened a fraud investigation into the incident.
Police were unable to reach the son.