Man accused of threatening to kill woman
A Rome man was in jail Saturday pending a $5,700 bond after being accused of making several threats to kill a woman and then slamming the door in an attempt to keep officers from getting to her when police arrived at the home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Arteaga-Reynosa, 24, of 4915 Calhoun Road, was arrested around 3:35 a.m. Saturday. He is charged with felony false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts.
He threatened the woman while holding her down at his home. Personnel at the 911 center had heard some of the threats against the woman. When police arrived, he and the woman were heard screaming from the back bedroom. As an officer came inside the home, he slammed the bedroom door “confining the victim once again.”