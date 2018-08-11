Man accused of taking parts from trucking company
A Rome man remained in jail Saturday night pending $3,500 bond after being accused of taking tractor-trailer parts from Ellison & Sons Trucking Co.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert John Waits, 40, of 11 Lee St., was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He is charged with felony theft by taking parts from a vehicle and misdemeanor parole violation.
On July 20, Waits took three batteries, three tires and a charge air cooler from the trucking company at 4734 Ga. 20, according to a warrant for his arrest. The items were valued at $2,200, the warrant stated.