Man accused of taking golf cart from United Rentals
A Dacula man was in jail without bond Monday night after being accused of renting a golf cart valued at $13,524 from United Rentals “with no intention of returning the vehicle,” a warrant for his arrest stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Radu Russu, 29, of 281 Beckenham Lane, Dacula, was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft by taking. He rented the EZ-GO 1600XD golf cart from the business at 3297 Martha Berry Highway on April 17.