Man accused of taking $900 cellphone from vehicle

Wade Carroll Hamon

Wade Carroll Hamon

An Aragon man remained in jail Monday night pending $3,500 bond after being accused of taking a $900 cellphone from a vehicle in the T.J. Maxx parking lot.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Wade Carroll Hamon, 40, 100 Long Station Road was arrested Sunday around 9:34 p.m. at the store at 1454 Turner McCall Blvd. He is charged with felony entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony.

In addition to the phone, Hamon took a check book, keys and sunglasses, along with several other items.

