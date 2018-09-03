Man accused of taking $900 cellphone from vehicle
An Aragon man remained in jail Monday night pending $3,500 bond after being accused of taking a $900 cellphone from a vehicle in the T.J. Maxx parking lot.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wade Carroll Hamon, 40, 100 Long Station Road was arrested Sunday around 9:34 p.m. at the store at 1454 Turner McCall Blvd. He is charged with felony entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony.
In addition to the phone, Hamon took a check book, keys and sunglasses, along with several other items.