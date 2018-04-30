You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of T.J. Maxx checkout scam turns self in at jail

Guadalupe Lazcano

A Rome man accused of working with a T.J. Maxx cashier to steal more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from the store was in jail without bond Monday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Guadalupe Lazcano, 40, of 403 S. Broad St., Apt. A, turned himself in at the jail Sunday after a felony warrant was issued charging him with theft by taking. He was being held on a felony probation violation.

Lazcano is accused of stealing an estimated $4,032 worth of items between Nov. 20, 2017, and April 20 with the help of a former employee. He'd bring items to his "co-offender" cashier at the store, 1454 Turner McCall Blvd., where he'd pay for some merchandise but not everything that was placed in his bags.

