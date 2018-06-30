Man accused of slapping woman, threatening officers
A Rome man remained in jail Saturday pending a $5,700 bond after being accused of slapping a woman and then threatening officers when they tried to arrest him while he was drunkenly walking down Old Cave Spring Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Eugene Harrell, 49, of 1310 Old Cave Spring Road, was arrested around 8:05 p.m. Friday. He is charged with two felony counts of terroristic threats and acts along with misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act, public drunk, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Floyd County police, responding to a report of a fight, stopped Harrell while he was walking down Old Cave Spring Road. He had slapped a woman in the face and left the scene. He used profane language with officers and reeked of alcohol.
Harrell refused to stop walking away from officers, and when they tried to put handcuffs on he pulled away. He then threatened to harm the two officers making the arrest.