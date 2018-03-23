Man accused of showing genitals to women at Walmart
A man was arrested Friday after being accused of showing his genitals to two women while inside the Walmart off U.S. 411.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nathaniel Michael Ruiz, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor public indecency — he did not have an address listed. According to a warrant for his arrest, he exposed himself to the women inside the store at 825 U.S. 411 around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday.
He was released on bond Friday.