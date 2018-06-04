Man accused of selling synthetic marijuana out of convenience store faces deportation order
A Rome man accused of selling synthetic marijuana from a local convenience store will apparently face deportation as opposed to being tried locally.
Atrikat Singh's attorney Chris Twyman said he got an email from a law firm in Roswell indicating that Singh had filed a federal petition for asylum and that the petition was denied prompting an immigration judge in Atlanta to order that Singh be deported.
Assistant District Attorney Kay Ann Wetherington said the information was presented to Judge Tami Colston during a calendar call Monday morning and the local charges have been continued indefinitely.
Singh, also known as Kampreet, was initially arrested April 5, 2017, after police took warrants against him for possession of synthetic marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute. He is accused of selling the substance to a cooperating witness from the Calhoun Quick Stop at 1120 Calhoun Avenue on four occasions in August and September of 2016.
After Singh made bond on the local charges, he was immediately picked up by federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers and has remained in federal custody for the past 14 months.
Twyman said he had no idea when the deportation order would be carried out.