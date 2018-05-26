Man accused of punching cop, medical personnel
A Summerville man was in jail without bond Saturday night after being accused of punching a police officer and striking Redmond Regional Medical Center personnel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Barron Bachelor, 33, of 146 S. First St., Summerville, was taken into custody at 11:22 a.m. following a traffic stop being initiated on the stolen vehicle he was driving. He resisted arrest and punched one officer, along with damaging a door frame of a police cruiser.
While being tended to by EMS staff, he struck two of them — one in the face and elbow and the other in the leg.
He is charged with two felony counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of willful interference with emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence, DUI of drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
He is also charged with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and interference with government property. The traffic charges filed against him are reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, driving on a suspended license and three counts of failure to obey a traffic control device.