Man accused of pulling gun during argument
A Rome man was arrested Friday after being accused of pointing a gun at two people during an argument.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Norris Denardo Driver, 42, of 132 Lewis Barrett Blvd., was arrested at 1:30 p.m. He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of pointing a gun at another.
Driver pulled the gun out of his pocket after the argument began. He then pointed the gun at the two people.
He was in jail without bond Friday night.