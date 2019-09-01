A Floyd County man was in jail without bond Sunday night, accused of posting nude videos and seeking a hitman on Facebook.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jamal Shantay Finley, 36, of 34 Black's Bluff Road, was arrested on warrants at a Broad Street bar early Sunday morning.
Finley is accused of posting videos of a woman twerking, with her private parts visible, on Instagram and Facebook and a video of himself in a Jacuzzi with two women whose breasts are visible. The woman did not consent to the videos.
Finley also posted a threat on Facebook against an unnamed victim, threatening to beat them at their home. He also attempted to enlist help to kill the victim for a $500 fee. A third party responded with, "1K ... lets play," indicating he would do it for $1,000.
Finley is charged with felony terroristic threats and four misdemeanor counts of nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions. He's also facing a municipal probation violation and a felony probation violation.