Man accused of pawning 2 stolen guns
A Rome man was in jail without bond Thursday night after being accused of stealing two guns from an Old Bells Ferry Road home and pawning them at two pawn shops.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Perry Lee Barnes Jr., 35, of 46 Lull Road, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with felony theft by taking and theft by deception. He took a Browning A-bolt rifle and a Heritage Rough Rider .22-caliber revolver from the home in the 1000 block of Old Bells Ferry Road on Feb. 10 and pawned them the same day.