A 37-year-old man was in jail without bond Wednesday, accused of pawning rented property that did not belong to him.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Charles Jason Ford, 37, 2710 Big Texas Valley Road, was arrested on warrants charging him with felony theft by conversion and two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception.
Ford rented some unspecified property valued at $1,959 from a service shop, promising to pay $85 a day. He pawned it instead, getting $60 from Floyd County Pawn on Martha Berry Boulevard and $100 from Cash America Pawn on Shorter Avenue.