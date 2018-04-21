Man accused of passing sexual note to minor
A 51-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Friday night after being accused of passing a note detailing sexual acts to a teenage male.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Theodore Watson, of 2 Knollwood Drive, was arrested Friday around 10:39 p.m. following the incident at the McDonald’s at 2215 Shorter Ave. He is charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor solicitation of sodomy.
In the note he gave to the 16-year-old, Watson described acts of sodomy he would perform and those he would submit to being done to him. He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse on June 24, 2004, in Kentucky, according to the GBI sex offender registry.
He remained in jail without bond Saturday.