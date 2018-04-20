Man accused of operating stolen backhoe, trying to sell it undervalue
A Plainville man remained in jail Friday pending $3,000 bail after being accused of operating a stolen John Deere 310 backhoe loader, valued at $28,000, and trying to sell it for less than $2,000.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Cord Hogue, 38, of 1009 Riverbend Road, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
The backhoe loader had been stolen from a Prosperity Way address last August. The equipment was spotted at Cagles Stop & Shop off New Rosedale Road. The serial number plate had been removed but police identified the stolen equipment by the axle numbers stamped on it.