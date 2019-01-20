A Floyd County man accused of kicking in the door of a Rome woman's home and hitting her was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Timothy Dewayne Jackson, 48, of 97 B North Ridge Court, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act and hindering a 911 call.
Jackson reportedly kicked down the door to enter the home of a Rome woman, disconnected the phone while she was calling 911 and struck her in the face, causing visible injuries to her lip and the side of her head.