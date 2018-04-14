Man accused of hitting woman with baby in her arms
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday night after being accused of hitting a woman while she was holding a then-8-week-old baby in her arms.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Charles Lipham, 32, of 2531 Shorter Ave. — the Pine Village mobile home park — was arrested Friday on charges related to the Feb. 6 incident at his home. He hit the woman in the face and shoved her head into a wall. He also forcibly prevented the woman from leaving the home and took her phone as she tried to call 911.
The altercation took place in front of two kids, as well as putting the baby the woman was holding in “substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm.”
He is charged with felony false imprisonment along with misdemeanor obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, reckless conduct, battery under the Family Violence Act, probation violation and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.