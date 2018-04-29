Man accused of having 40 pot plants in solo cups
A Floyd County police officer following up to a domestic dispute on U.S. 27 came across 40 young marijuana plants sitting on the front porch of a man’s Chubb Road home earlier this month, according to police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and Floyd County police Public Information Officer Jerome Poole:
Gregory Lyle Epperson, 51, of 134 Chubb Road, was taken into custody Sunday on a felony manufacturing marijuana charge related to the April 6 incident. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Police responded to a fight between Epperson, a truck driver, and his wife on U.S. 27 South that afternoon. He ran off before an officer arrived, leaving his truck. Police had the truck towed to his home and an officer went there to look for him.
Upon going up to the front porch, officer Corey Wright noticed there were 40 marijuana plants in plastic cups sitting there, along with loose dirt and other materials used in growing. The plants were confiscated and destroyed.
Poole said the discovery of the marijuana plants was just a byproduct of answering a domestic call.
Epperson was in jail without bond Sunday night.