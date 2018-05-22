Man accused of having meth, shoplifting from Publix
A Rome man was in jail without bond Tuesday night after being accused of shoplifting from Publix and having methamphetamine on him when police apprehended him on North Fifth Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Dean Burge Sr., 56, of 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor shoplifting.
After taking the items from Publix at 435 Turner McCall Blvd., Burge left toward Avery Drugs at 710 N Fifth Ave. Police found him there and then discovered the meth during a search.