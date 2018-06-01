Man accused of having meth, running from police
A Silver Creek man arrested on a methamphetamine charge by Floyd County police Thursday night ran from an officer while he was being placed in the back of a patrol car and damaged a brick fence during his escape, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ted Eugene James, 48, of 65 Woodruff St., Silver Creek, was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. and charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and criminal trespass.
Police found a syringe and a glass pipe with meth on him at a Legion Drive home in Lindale. After he was in handcuffs, he then admitted to having marijuana in his pocket. It was at that point the police attempted to place him in the patrol car and he made his escape.
He was tracked down by police and taken into custody.
He remained in jail Friday pending a $5,700 bond.